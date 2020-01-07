emmerdale-spoilers:-drugs-horror-for-jai-sharma

Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) has been under an immense amount of pressure in Emmerdale lately, but with the pursuit centre proving incredibly stressful in the coming episodes, he pulls out all the stops to meet a tight deadline — and finds himself tempted by drugs once more as a result.

Between coping with changes at work, to worrying about son Archie, it’s safe to say that this past year has been a stressful one for Jai. Working with Kim (Claire King) and Al (Michael Wildman) would no doubt be a tall task for anyone and, in the coming episodes, he finds himself having to carry most of the workload.

With the pressures aplenty, Jai ends up covering for Al, and as vital sponsorship is lost, Al is forced to head out and salvage things — leaving Jai on his own once more.

However, matters are made worse when Jai finds himself with little to no time left to complete a task, as a deadline was moved forward, and thus he decides to pull an all-nighter.

With the pressures getting on top of him, he decides to make a call to a particular pizza delivery place, requesting a ‘special’ order.

Later, Jai receives his pizza, and Graham (Andrew Scarborough) notices that he’s on edge. After Graham departs, the reason as to why Jai was so on edge comes to light, as he opens the pizza box to reveal a bag of coke.

Jai removes the drugs and stores it in his desk drawer, but — with the pressures continuing to pile on — he’s tempted once more.

The question is: will he take the drugs?

Jai’s struggled in the past with drug addiction, so will he find himself doing so again, or will he be able to resist temptation?

