emmerdale-spoilers:-devastation-for-rhona-goskirk-as-she-learns-graham-foster-is-dead

Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) was ready to give up her entire life in Emmerdale and move to France with beau Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) — whom she’d fallen madly in love with — but her happy ending wasn’t meant to be, as Graham is brutally murdered by an unknown assailant — and Rhona learns of his demise in upcoming scenes.

Graham has antagonised a number a villagers since his arrival in the village, but the last few weeks have seen him clash with mainstays than ever before — one of which decided that enough was enough, and seeks murderous revenge on the businessman.

This week’s batch of episodes will see Graham’s final day play out from a number of different perspectives, as all those whom dislike Kim’s (Claire King) former business associate clash with him one final time, before one of them brutally murders him.

While the identity of the killer is still unknown at this stage, it will be revealed to viewers relatively soon, and — after the heinous act is carried out — Graham’s body is discovered in a tunnel by none other than Priya (Fiona Wade) and Billy (Jay Kontzle)

The two characters are out searching for Tip, when they stumble upon an abandoned HOP vehicle near the bridge.

Priya’s unsettled, but Billy suggests they find whatever it is that it collided with.

As they do so, Priya sets her sights upon something in the tunnel, and she’s horrified when she realises that it’s Graham’s frost-covered body.

Not long afterwards, the police arrive to investigate. Meanwhile, Rhona is growing frustrated at her inability to get in touch with Graham, but she soon realises why when DI Dent and DS Ward arrive on her doorstep to reveal that her boyfriend has been found dead.

Naturally, Rhona is devastated, but she’s perturbed when she realises that there’s a possibility that he could’ve been murdered.

Will Rhona be able to come to terms with what’s happened?

What’s more, who will she blame for what’s transpired?

MORE: Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle kills Graham Foster to avenge her children?

MORE: Emmerdale star Danny Miller casts former co-star Joe Gill in new film