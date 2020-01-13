emmerdale-spoilers:-devastation-for-aaron-dingle-as-he-receives-more-heartbreaking-news

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) was well and truly put through hell in Emmerdale last year, as he bid farewell to the love of his life Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley), but it appears as if the New Year won’t be bringing with it any joy for the young man, as he receives more bad news in the coming episodes.

Unable to cope with the thought of his husband behind bars, Aaron has resorted to all sorts as a means of distraction.

From stalking and terrorising Wendy (Susan Cookson) and Luke (Max Parker), to hooking up with random guys, he’s done just about everything to hide from the reality of the situation, but matters are made harder for him in the coming episodes.

Yes, Pete (Anthony Quinlan) pay Aaron a visit, and reveals that Rebecca (Emily Head) won’t be allowing Seb to visit him anymore. Naturally, Aaron is infuriated at such news, and — unable to process what he’s just heard — he decides to head into town and frequent the bars as a means of once again forgetting what’s happening.

The young man soon hooks up with two random men, and heads back to theirs for another party — but is startled when he wakes up in a strange bed the following morning.

Liv (Isobel Steele) is incredibly concerned when she realises that her brother didn’t come home, and — when both she and Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) arrive home later — they find Aaron in the company of one of his hook-ups.

As a result, Aaron lashes out at both Lib and Victoria, but the next day he’s filled with remorse over his actions, and thus sets about making amends.

He apologises to Liv for what he said, but she informs him that he needs to say sorry to Victoria — something which he’s clearly a little apprehensive about doing.

Whether or not he does so remains to be seen, but Liv takes it upon herself to suggest that he see his counsellor once more.

The question is: will he do so?

Later, Aaron informs his sister that he’s made a decision on the matter.

What has he decided?

