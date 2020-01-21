emmerdale-spoilers:-devastated-rhona-in-danger-from-graham’s-killer?

There could be danger lurking for heartbroken Rhona Goskirk in next week’s Emmerdale when she tries to work out who killed Graham Foster.

But will she find herself quickly becoming the killer’s next victim?

As Rhona starts to panic at Smithy about where Graham might be, little does she know Priya Sharma and Billy Fletcher are making a gruesome discovery in the woods as they unearth Graham’s frost-covered body.

Priya and Billy make a gruesome discovery in Emmerdale next week (Credit: ITV)

When Graham fails to answer his phone, Rhona starts to worry that something sinister has happened to her boyfriend, and viewers will know she is right to worry, because he is about to become the focus of a huge whodunnit storyline.

Soon Rhona’s worst nightmares are confirmed when she gets a knock at the door and finds the police standing on her doorstep wanting to speak to her.

Rhona is devastated when the police arrive and tell her someone murdered Graham (Credit: ITV)

The grave reality that something awful has happened hits Rhona hard, and when DI Dent and DS Ward tell her that Graham has been found dead, her whole world falls apart.

But as the police tell her that Graham’s lifeless body was found in a tunnel near a damaged and abandoned car from Hawkford Outdoor Pursuits centre, the fact that Graham’s death might not be entirely innocent hits Rhona like a ton of bricks.

Rhona is left numb as the police explain they are treating Graham’s demise as suspicious and that they believe he could have been murdered.

Vanessa warns her friend to stay safe while she is digging for answers on Graham’s demise (Credit: ITV)

As they ask her to go through Graham’s last known movements, Rhona tells them everything she knows. But will it help the police work out who killed Graham?

As the news that Graham has been killed sinks in, Rhona tries to work out who could want him dead, and is soon doing her best detective work trying to piece everything together.

But Rhona is shocked when her best friend Vanessa points out that she might put herself in danger if she starts digging up Graham’s dark side… could the vet have a point?

Will Rhona land herself in danger by trying to work out who killed Graham? (Credit: ITV)

As Rhona puts her own safety on the line in a bid to work out who killed her boyfriend, will she work out who it is in the village that has blood on their hands?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

