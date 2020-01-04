emmerdale-spoilers:-dawn-taylor-destroyed-by-will’s-shock-crime?

Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) might mean well – but he could be set to ruin his daughter Dawn’s (Olivia Bromley) chances of getting custody of her son Lucas when he takes criminal action to try and save Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) in Emmerdale. The trouble for Harriet is that the bishop wants to close the church – and there’s not much she can do to stop it given the dire state it’s in.

With no money for repairs, Harriet is going to have to concede defeat and be relocated to Essex, which doesn’t go down well with Will.

Dawn, meanwhile, has spent the best part of a year trying to rebuild a relationship with the son who was taken off her during her darkest times. As they have bonded, she has impressed social workers with her maternal skills and when Lucas rushes to her and gives her a big hug, it’s a massive step. Dawn is excited and shares the news with Harriet and Will that she is a step closer to getting residency.

However, Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) soon receives a sizeable and anonymous donation for the church repairs and is delighted to tell Harriet.

But with the church having just been burgled, Harriet finds her bible in the boot of the car and realises that Will has robbed the church to make the donation.

Realising he has committed a crime, Harriet is in a moral quandry. And Dawn is furious with Will as any criminal behaviour would mean she’d lost out on getting custody of Lucas.

Can Harriet be persuaded to turn a blind eye to what Will has done or will she turn him in?

