emmerdale-spoilers:-danger-for-moira-dingle-tonight-as-she-ends-up-in-a-ditch-after-booze-binge

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) has been hitting the booze more so than ever in Emmerdale over the last couple of months, following the implosion of her marriage to Cain (Jeff Hordley) but tonight her drinking reaches new heights as she ends up in a dangerous situation.

Over the last couple of weeks, Moira has attempted to do everything she can to make amends in the hopes that Cain will forgive her for the affair she had with Nate (Jurrell Carter), but — in spite of her efforts — she’s been unable to convince him to give their marriage another shot, and thus she’s resorted to alcohol as a coping mechanism.

Additionally, she’s sought revenge on Nate — the man she holds responsible for everything — but her actions have spiralled out on control, with even son Matty (Ash Palmisciano) turning his back on her.

During tonight’s episode, Moira hits the bottle more than ever, but not before Pete (Anthony Quinlan) attempts to make her see sense.

However, in spite of Pete being one of the only real friends she’s got left right now, she seemingly refuses to listen for him, and proceeds to drink once more.

Later, an incredibly drunk Moira struggles to stand, and thus she loses her balance and falls, before ending up in a ditch.

Will somebody find Moira in time?

Or will this tale come to a tragic end?

Emmerdale continures Thursday 9th January at 7pm and 8pm on ITV.

