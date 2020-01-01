emmerdale-spoilers:-danger-for-isaac-as-drunk-moira-dingle-sleeps-through-his-cries-for-help

Moira Dingle’s (Natalie J Robb) world came crashing down in Emmerdale as a result of the affair she had with farm hand Nate Robinson (Jurrell Carter) and viewers have seen her reach for the bottle in an attempt to drown her sorrows. However, her reliance on the booze could prove determinantal not only to her own health, but that of Isaac’s — as due to her drunken state, she was unable to hear her baby’s cries for help.

Determined to start the New Year off with a degree of positivity, Moira headed out to The Woolpack for lunch in the hopes of bagging a new client.

Upon her arrival, Cain (Jeff Hordley) was quick to comment on her choice of outfit — a remark which resulted in an argument ensuing, moments before Moira’s potential client arrived for lunch.

In spite of the troublesome beginning, the pair got on rather well. However, Moira made clear her intentions to stay sober while on business, but her company wasn’t so keen on the idea, and thus proceeded to pour her another glass.

Moira was delighted when the man wanted to take a look round the farm, and thus they headed up together. However, upon their arrival, he made unwanted advances, and thus Moira put an end to their potential business relationship and asked him to leave.

Her New Year’s Day wasn’t totally ruined, as Cain decided to drop Isaac off with her— and Moira was chuffed as a result.

However, as the night progressed — and Matty (Ash Palmisciano) decided to go out with Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson) — she found herself seeking solace in the booze once more.

Yes, Moira passed out on the sofa, as baby Isaac cried for her from up the stairs — but she simply couldn’t hear her child’s pleas.

Is Moira okay?

If so, will Isaac be alright?

If Cain gets wind of what’s happened, will he once again prevent Moira from seeing her children?

Emmerdale continues Thursday 2nd January at 7pm on ITV.

