emmerdale-spoilers:-charity-dingle-kills-graham-foster-to-avenge-her-children?

Ever since their paths first crossed back when Joe Tate was masquerading as Tom Waterhouse (ahh, good times), Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) have never been the best of friends. Considering the motive behind their arrival in Emmerdale was for Joe and Graham to destroy Charity, it was never off to a positive start.

Of late, the ill feeling has returned to the surface after the recent collapse of Noah (Jack Downham) prompted Graham to make digs at Charity’s parenting skills. And, assuming that Graham was involved in Noah getting his hands on the drugs, Charity made threats against him.

In coming scenes, Charity and Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) will gather their children together to announce a big surprise Vanity wedding. Hooray! However, Ryan Stocks (James Moore) is distracted and heads off to meet with Graham, who has been utilising his IT skills to help him siphon money from Kim Tate’s (Claire King) accounts.

Ryan stands up to Graham but given it’s the day before he moves to France, Graham turns angry and forces Ryan to go ahead with it anyway. And to then humiliate him for his subordinance, he locks him in the kayak hut of the newly opened outdoor pursuits centre.

Charity finds an embarrassed Ryan and realises that Graham is responsible. Furious that he has been involved in harming another of her kids, Charity swears that enough is enough. The red mist has dawned and Charity vows to make Graham pay – before asking Ryan to be a part of her plan.

Before he leaves for France, Graham will be murdered – but is this really how far Charity intends to go? Could she end up risking everything with her family and her future with Vanessa by committing murder and facing life in prison?

One to watch: Wednesday 22nd January a 7pm on ITV.