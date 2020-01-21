emmerdale-spoilers:-charity-dingle-discovers-the-shocking-truth-about-noah’s-drug-overdose

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) swore to get to the bottom of Noah’s (Jack Downham) hospitalisation in Emmerdale, and that’s exactly what happens in the coming episodes, as the truth about Sarah Sugden’s (Katie Hill) involvement — not to mention evil Danny Harrington’s (Louis Healy) — comes to light.

Charity was devastated last month when son Noah was hospitalised after taking drugs. As he recovered, she told Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) that she would allow the young lad the festive season before she started her mission to get to the bottom of what had transpired.

Sarah begged Noah to keep both her and Danny’s name out of the picture, and thus far he’s done just that.

However, with Graham (Andrew Scarborough) having failed to inform Charity that Noah had drugs in his possession prior to his hospitalisation, The Woolpack landlady has held her personally responsible for what’s happened.

In the coming episodes, Charity speaks to Noah about the incident, and — during their conversation — it comes to light that Sarah was in fact responsible — and therefore Graham had nothing to do with it.

Sarah’s horrified when she realises that Charity knows the truth, but the young girl deflects by revealing that she’s had Danny arrested for what happened with Noah.

Charity attempts to process everything that’s happened with Sarah, but — with Graham having ended up dead — did The Woolpack landlady have anything to do with it?

