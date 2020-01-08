emmerdale-spoilers:-charity-dingle-confronts-graham-foster-tonight-ahead-of-murder

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) has made her thoughts and feelings on Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) well and truly known in Emmerdale after he revealed that he knew Noah (Jack Downham) had drugs in his possession and, tonight, she confronts him once more on the matter.

Viewers will remember that several weeks back, Graham discovered that Noah had drugs in his possession and proceeded to remove them. However, little did he know that the young lad still had some more — which he later took and ended up in hospital.

After Charity discovered that Graham knew and didn’t warn her, she was fuming and proceeded to berate him for his actions, and accused him of ruining everything and everyone that he comes into contact with.

During last night’s episode, Noah attempted to return to school, but he felt unwell due to a pain in his kidneys, and thus Graham took him to the hospital — something which both Noah and Sarah (Katie Hill) failed to inform Charity about.

Tonight, Charity comes face-to-face with her archenemy once more, and things get heated rather quickly. However, Graham takes things to another level when he suggests that she should be grateful that at least somebody is looking out for Noah.

What will Charity respond with?

Will her anger get the better of her?

We know that Graham is set to be murdered soon in a shocking whodunit storyline, so — with the animosity between her and Graham more apparent than ever — could Charity’s grudge lead her to murder?

Emmerdale continues Wednesday 8th January at 7pm on ITV.

MORE: Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron Dingle lashes out at Liv Flaherty and Victoria Barton after receiving devastating news

MORE: Emmerdale spoilers: Drugs horror for Jai Sharma