emmerdale-spoilers:-charity-dingle-and-vanessa-woodfield-reveal-surprise-wedding-plans

What with everything that has been happening with Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) and Noah Dingle (Jack Downham), there is a distinct lack of joy for the family at the moment in Emmerdale – but Charity (Emma Atkins) and her fiancée Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) have the perfect tonic: a surprise wedding!

Vanity fans have been wondering when their favourite couple might get married and set a date after they got engaged in a rather memorable way early last year. They have had the odd blip and even a small split since then but now they are stronger than ever and they gather their offspring, intending to spring a big surprise on them.

But as they prepare to announce that they are going to get married in a surprise ceremony, the antics of doomed Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) overshadow the joy that they were hoping to inject.

Graham has been using Ryan Stocks’ (James Moore) technical skills to help him siphon money from the account of Kim Tate (Claire King) and Charity is irked when her son heads off.

As Ryan meets with Graham, the assassin butler turned runaway is unimpressed when James’ conscience gets the better of him and he refuses to help. Graham mocks him and forces him to carry out his request – and then to punish and humiliate him for standing up for himself, he locks him in the kayak shed of the newly opened outdoor pursuits centre.

Charity eventually finds her son and is furious with Graham for targeting her children once again. Bristling with rage and all romantic thoughts of weddings and love pushed to the back of her head, Charity vows revenge – and wants Ryan’s help.

Determined to make Graham pay, will Charity sacrifice her wedding to destroy Graham? When Graham is later killed, is Charity the one to strike the killer blow?

One to watch: Wednesday 22nd January at 7pm on ITV.