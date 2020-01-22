emmerdale-spoilers:-charity-dingle-and-ryan-stocks-have-no-regrets-as-graham-foster-dies

Mess with Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) at your peril – mess with her kids and you could end up dead! Emmerdale fans are still in the dark about who killed Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) but after he humiliated Ryan Stocks (James Moore) and then poured poison in Charity’s ear, she was determined to make him pay.

Charity’s day was meant to go so differently as she planned a surprise wedding with Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) – and when they shared the news with Sarah (Katie Hill) and Noah (Jack Downham), preparations were underway.

But soon, Graham contacted Ryan and ordered him to meet up – before he then instructed him to make the final transfer from Kim Tate’s (Claire King) bank account. Saying it was too suspicious, Ryan refused, even in the face of threats from Graham.

Graham eventually forced his hand and then spitefully told Ryan he wouldn’t be getting his cut. And to stop news of what they had done getting back to Kim, Graham picked him up and locked him in the kayak shed. It left Ryan feeling vulnerable and he broke down in tears – so when Charity eventually found him and he explained to her that it really made him feel his diability, she decided to have it out with Graham.

As she pushed him and ranted at him over his grudge against her family, Graham responded with despicable words about her and her past. Later, after a heart to heart with Ryan and seeing how much Graham’s actions had affected him, Charity told him they would sort this right now and she and Ryan sped off in pursuit of Graham.

As a gutted Vanessa was left standing at the wedding venue with no bride, Graham was killed in the woods and Charity and Ryan were seen stony faced, confirming they have no regrets.

Were they the ones to finish off Graham?

