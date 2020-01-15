emmerdale-spoilers:-aaron-tries-to-make-amends-to-liv-tonight

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) has been struggling to cope in Emmerdale ever since Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) was sentenced and sent to prison, and — during last night’s episode — he lashed out at those closest to him, when he left Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) and Victoria Barton (Isabel Hodgins) in tears, and thus tonight, he attempts to make up for what he did.

Unable to come to terms with his husband’s sentencing, Aaron has done all he can in an effort to seek a distraction. Initially, that distraction was attempting to scare Wendy and Luke Posner (Susan Cookson and Max Parker) into leaving the village, and when that ultimately failed, he started hooking up with random blokes.

During last night’s episode, Liv came to discover what her brother was up to, and when he never returned home, she headed to Victoria in an effort to get some advice.

Meanwhile, Aaron arrived back home with one of the men in tow, but things grew heated when the lad attempted to steal Aaron’s wallet — and Victoria and Liv walked in on the aggressive altercation.

Before long, Aaron grew defensive about the whole thing, and offended Liv in the process.

Victoria attempted to get him to see the danger what he was doing, but Aaron wasted little time in leaving her in tears also.

During tonight’s episode, Aaron is fill with remorse and thus he attempts to make amends to Liv for what he said.

Afterwards, Liv tells him to apologise to Victoria — but he appears to be rather apprehensive about doing so?

Will he make amends with Victoria?

Emmerdale continues Wednesday 15 January at 7pm on ITV.

