emmerdale-spoilers:-aaron-lashes-out-at-victoria-and-liv

Emmerdale fans have watched Aaron Dingle’s world spiral out of control since his husband Robert Sugden got sent to prison for killing rapist Lee Posner.

With Robert refusing to have contact with him, Aaron has struggled to cope and has started hooking up with random men to try and forget about his husband wanting a divorce.

But, so far, nothing has eased his heartache.

Aaron is heartbroken when Pete reveals Rebecca is refusing to let Seb visit (Credit: ITV)

But just when Aaron thought things couldn’t get any worse, next week sees him shattered when Pete Barton drops the bombshell that Rebecca doesn’t want him to have anything more to do with baby Seb now that Robert isn’t around.

Read More: Former Emmerdale star Louisa Clein shares throwback picture showing what happens when she brushes curly hair

Aaron heads into town and starts drinking to numb the pain, and it doesn’t take him long to find two randoms to hook up with.

Liv and Victoria walk in on Aaron with one of his random hook ups (Credit: ITV)

He then heads back to theirs for a party, but when he wakes in a strange bed the next morning, he feels more lost and alone than ever.

Meanwhile, Liv Flaherty is worried when she realises he didn’t come home the previous night and starts to panic.

After enlisting Victoria Sugden to help find Aaron, the pair are relieved when they finally track him down.

Read more: Emmerdale viewers slam the soap for repeating storylines

But their joy turns to horror when they walk in on him with another random man and Aaron starts to lash out verbally at both Liv and Victoria.

Liv and Aaron have a heart-to-heart next week (Credit: ITV)

The following day Aaron feels awful about what he said to his sister and appolosgises to Liv.

But when she suggests he also needs to say sorry to Victoria, he is apprehensive.

Soon Liv and Aaron are having a heart-to-heart and Liv uses the moment to suggest that perhaps he needs to go back to counselling.

But will he agree?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Do you think Aaron will get the help he needs? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!