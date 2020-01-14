emmerdale-spoilers:-aaron-dingle-lashes-out-at-victoria-barton-and-liv-flaherty-tonight

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) has struggled to come to terms with husband Robert Sugden’s (Ryan Hawley) sentencing in Emmerdale, and thus he’s been distracting himself by hooking up with random blokes. However, Victoria Barton (Isabel Hodgins) and Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) discover what he’s up to in tonight’s episode, and they’re on the receiving end of his anger as a result.

During last night’s episode, Aaron was left devastated when he learned via Pete (Anthony Quinlan) that Rebecca (Emily Head) won’t be allowing Seb to come and visit him anymore.

Unable to process this news, he headed out into town without informing anyone where he’d gone. While out, he bumped into two men who invited him to a party.

During tonight’s episode, Liv discovers that her brother never returned home on the previous night and she grows incredibly concerned as a result — and thus seeks Victoria out for help.

After informing Victoria of her fears, the pair return home — where they find Aaron in the company of one of his hook-ups.

Infuriated by what’s transpired, he lashes out at both Liv and Victoria, leaving them incredibly upset.

What is it that he says to them?

What’s more, will he realise that they simply have his best interests at heart?

Emmerdale continues Tuesday 14th January at 7pm on ITV.

