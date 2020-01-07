emmerdale-spoilers:-aaron-dingle-lashes-out-at-liv-flaherty-and-victoria-barton-after-receiving-devastating-news

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) has had a tough time in Emmerdale, but his problems are set to get a whole lot worse in the coming episodes, as he receives yet another round of devastating news — and it’s Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) and Victoria Barton (Isabel Hodgins) who are on the receiving end of his anger as a result.

With Aaron having struggled to process the news that Robert (Ryan Hawley) won’t be coming home any time soon, he’s sought distraction after distraction — from terrorising Wendy (Susan Cookson) and Luke (Max Parker), to hooking up with random blokes.

However, he receives more bad news in the coming episodes, as Pete (Anthony Quinlan) reveals that Rebecca (Emily Head) won’t be allowing Seb to come and visit him anymore.

Aaron is not only devastated, but rather he’s infuriated, and — unable to process what he’s just heard — he decides to head into town and frequent the bars as a means of once again forgetting about what’s happening.

Before long, he young man soon hooks up with another two random men, and heads back to theirs for another party. However, he’s startled when he wakes up in a strange bed the following morning.

Meanwhile, Liv (Isobel Steele) is incredibly concerned when she realises that her brother didn’t come home, and goes to Victoria for help. Later, when both she and Victoria return home, they find Aaron in the company of one of his hook-ups.

As a result, Aaron lashes out at the pair of them, but the next day he’s filled with remorse over his actions, and thus sets about making amends.

He apologises to Liv, but she informs him that he needs to say sorry to Victoria — something which he’s clearly a little apprehensive about doing.

What exactly has he said to Victoria?

What’s more, why is he so worried about saying sorry?

MORE: Emmerdale spoilers: Shock as Moira Dingle seeks revenge on Nate Robinson by contacting his mum Cara

MORE: Emmerdale spoilers: Danger for Isaac as drunk Moira Dingle sleeps through his cries for help