emmerdale-spoilers:-9-things-that-will-happen-next-after-pierce-kills-graham

While it may be the end of Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough), the drama in Emmerdale following his death at the hands of Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) is only just beginning. Like with all good climactic soap episodes, new strands are born and a number of characters will be impacted by the death of Graham.

From Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry), who has been left behind to deal with losing Graham and getting Pierce back in her life through to Kim Tate (Claire King), who thinks she’s responsible, there’s a lot on the line.

Here are just some things that we predict might happen next:

Jamie and Andrea put on a united front

Andrea was broken at the thought of losing Jamie but if he was indeed the one who was driving the car which hit Graham, he might believe he is the one who killed Graham. With Andrea still in love with her husband, might they cover for each other to keep their family intact?

Rhona wants justice

After discovering the truth that Graham has been found dead, Rhona is left shattered, her plans for the future in ruins. And she will no doubt want answers. As she knows the grudges that people in the village had against Graham, it’s time to investigate. But she might not like what she finds.

Kim will be prime suspect

She surely has to be – she is the most dangerous woman in the village and calls hits like we call in a Pizza Hut. However, she is clever enough to avoid too much hassle – at least she would be if she were in full knowledge of the facts.

Pierce will frame Al

Pierce may well know that he was not alone in those woods that night and if there’s one thing being good at skulking is handy for, it’s hearing conversations. Might he hear Al assuring Kim he dealt with Graham – and find a way to put him in the frame?

Jai will get a wake up call

While Jai didn’t kill Graham, he has lost Laurel, nearly attacked Rishi and now he has beaten up Jimmy while high on drugs. We saw the state he was in after finding bloiod on his hands – will this be enough for him to make a concentrated effort to beat the habit again – or is it too late for him and his family?

Marlon and Rhona get closer

Marlon may not shed many a tear over Graham – but one person he most definitely cares about is Rhona so we imagine that he will be by her side as she tries to work her way through her loss and her grief. But could another moment of closeness lead to more?

Kim and Andrea – it’s war

Kim and Andrea were already at loggerheads and Kim wanted Andrea gone – but, fearing she will never leave, Kim now has the perfect person to set up for the crime she herself committed. Can she convince Jamie that Andrea killed Graham – and will she get her out of her hair for good? Or will Jamie and Andrea make a stand and ensure justice comes Kim’s way?

Pierce’s showdown

Pierce is hanging around like a bad smell and Rhona remains oblivious that he is anywhere near. But there is bound to come a time when he will come face to face with his ex-wife, leading to all of her scars re-opening. But how will she react when she is forced to see Pierce again – and if she learns he killed Graham, what is she capable of?

Vanity finally get married

Well, look, there’s clearly a lot of misery, lying, grieving and scheming to come so Emmerdale, you might as well give us something to look forward to. bring on Vanity wedding take two, we say!