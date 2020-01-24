emmerdale-spoilers:-9-questions-we-still-have-after-pierce-harris-kills-graham-foster

So, it was Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) who killed Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) in Emmerdale. Case closed, right? Well, far from it – as we still have a lot of questions still to be answered about timelines, who was where and what they were doing (and also when) and what comes next.

With some of the suspects already aware that Graham is dead and others who might even think they are to blame without realising, there are complicated times ahead as new mysteries kick off.

Yep, Graham may be gone – but he’s certainly going to haunt his enemies.

Who was driving the car that hit Graham?

After he felt he had dealt with Pierce, Graham got another fright as a car came from nowhere and smashed him off the bridge. He later attacked Pierce again for another showdown but scenes earlier in the week implied Jamie was driving the car. Was this mere trickery? Does Jamie think he killed Graham? Or did ninja Pierce manage to assault Graham, get knocked out, climb in a car, plough into him, then get out and kill him? Seems a bit of a stretch.

What had Charity and Ryan done?

Charity and Ryan went off into the woods to sort Graham out – and they were stony faced as they both declared that they had no reggrets. But it’s Pierce who killed Graham – so what have they done? Have they left a trap? have they stolen from him? Or has Charity done her special trick and taken a number two in Graham’s office? No regrets.

Why was Andrea so upset?

We saw Andrea running through the woods hysterical and upset. Obviously, she had good cause after losing Jamie for good but she went to the woods with some kind of intention. Was she the driver of the car? Or did she stumble on Graham’s body? Perhaps she was stung by an unseasonal wasp?

What did Jai do to Jimmy?

The blood in Jai’s hands does not belong to Graham and future storylines have revealed that he actually assaulted Jimmy – and judging by the amount of blood, it was quite a bad attack. So what state is Jimmy in? And what will the consequences be for Jai?

Does Kim believe Al?

Al has very conveniently taken the blame for the murder of Graham in Kim’s eyes – after he was offered a quarter of a million to top him only to find he didn’t need to lift a finger. Telling Kim the job was done, Al can clear his debts. But Kim is a smart cookie – and she ordered Al to make sure Graham was never found. So when his frost covered body is discovered just the very next day, quite out in the open, will she realise that Al might not have been the assassin.

What will Pierce do next?

Pierce believes that he has saved Rhona from a life of hell by offing Graham and with such a sociopathic attitude, it’s unlikely that his obsession with his ex will simply subside. Pierce will be sticking around – but what are his plans for Rhona and how much danger is she in?

Who will get the blame?

It’s a soap o it goes without saying that the police will arrest the wrong person at least five times. And let’s face it, there are plenty of people who have had more vocal and public showdowns with Graham – so who will the police go after? And will Pierce be happy to frame someone?

Did Marlon see anything?

Marlon was lurking in the woods with a torch not too far away from where Graham was murdered – and at one point it seemed a figure had spotted Pierce. This could well have been Al, who was also present enough to find the body. But did Marlon really have a late night stroll in the woods without hearing the commotion of Pierce and Graham’s many scraps?

How many blows to the head can action man Graham take?

Because to be honest, we lost count.