Emmerdale introduces Nate’s mum Cara – and the actress already has a link to the show

Emmerdale sprung a surprise on viewers by finally bringing Cain Dingle’s ex-lover, and Nate Robinson’s mum, Cara Robinson to the show, and she’s certainly a force to be reckoned with.

Making her unannounced debut on Thursday 9th January, coincidence caused Cara to meet her son’s former fling Moira Dingle, when the drunk farmer staggered into the path of her car and she took her to hospital following a nasty fall into a ditch.

Emmerdale 2020 preview: 10 spoilers for the year ahead

As news of the accident reached the village, next-of-kin Cain and love child Nate raced to the scene and were stunned at the unexpected reunion with Cara, who was en route to visit her son.

Discovering for the first time how Nate had tracked down his errant dad and seduced his wife before revealing his true identity as punishment for abandoning him, feisty Cara was horrified at her offspring’s vengeful actions.

There was no love lost between Cara and Cain, who confronted his old flame for hiding their son’s existence from him until Nate’s bombshell last October. Viewers know the tragic backstory that Cain’s mum Faith deliberately kept Cara away and hid her pregnancy from the family 20 odd years ago to protect her from the wrath of Cain’s late racist dad Shadrach, who she feared would unleash his abusive temper upon learning he had a mixed race grandchild.

Cara is now a snazzily-dressed, high flying accountant with her own firm and doesn’t want her precious son anywhere near the trashy Dingles, but deep down there were traces of a slight spark still in evidence between her and Nate’s father we’re going to keep our eyes on…

Who plays Cara Robinson?

Carryl Thomas has been cast as the much-talked about character of Cara, and soap fans with long memories may recall her stint in defunct Channel 5 continuing drama Family Affairs, in which she played sassy single mum Kelly Boulter for two years between 2003 and 2005, leaving shortly before the show was axed.

Emmerdale is a mini-Family Affairs reunion for Thomas as Michael Wildman, aka businessman Al Chapman, was also among the cast of the London-set soap at the same time, playing ladies’ man Marc MacKenzie for a year from 2003. Wildman’s character was half-brother to Justin, the father of Thomas’s alter ego Kelly’s daughter, so the two shared many scenes together as part of the same family group. Small world, eh?

You may also recognise Thomas from roles in Doctor Who spinoff The Sarah Jane Adventures and BBC One medical drama Holby City, as well as a number of stage musicals.

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.