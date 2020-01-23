emmerdale-fans-stunned-as-pierce-harris-is-revealed-as-graham’s-killer

Fans of Emmerdale have been left shocked by the revelation Rhona Goskirk’s rapist ex-husband Pierce Harris returned to kill Graham Foster.

The soap has spent all week telling the story of Graham’s murder from the point of view of each of the suspects.

EXCLUSIVE: #WhoKilledGraham – Pierce Killed Graham! Jonathan Wrather fills us in on his killer return to #Emmerdale Voted yet? https://t.co/4Iz9EoDdVW pic.twitter.com/g85qplAhfZ — Emmerdale (@emmerdale) January 23, 2020

On Monday, Kim Tate and Al Chapman were in the frame after discovering Graham had been stealing money from Kim’s account.

Tuesday saw Jai Sharma go after Graham when Graham revealed to Jai’s girlfriend Laurel Thomas that Jai was back on cocaine.

Wednesday was the turn of Charity Dingle to want revenge after Graham locked her son Ryan in a kayak hut.

Charity was one of the suspects (Credit: ITV)

Tonight’s first episode saw Jamie and Andrea Tate’s story, and the second outing focused on Marlon Dingle.

Marlon had wanted to stop Graham leaving the country with Rhona and their son, Leo, but did he have it in him to kill?

It seems not because by the end of the episode we saw Pierce make a surprise return and kill Graham.

Graham is a goner (Credit: ITV)

Tomorrow we will see exactly what happened from Graham’s perspective.

However the village will still be non-the-wiser over who offed Mr Foster.

Fans were left shaken by the twist.

Oh my god I’ve never felt so scared watching a soap 😱😱 what a twist!!! #Emmerdale — Emma Robinson (@RobertoEmma3) January 23, 2020

#Emmerdale #shook 😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳 — Caroline Deyga (@carolinedeyga) January 23, 2020

Ohhh no I did NOT expect Pearce 👀 #emmerdale — steph (@steffxrs) January 23, 2020

Peirce!!!!!! @emmerdale #Emmerdale I am shook! pic.twitter.com/7TeiuR2ilc — Katie (@katierandall03) January 23, 2020

Omg this show did it again #emmerdale — BornToBeA_Whovian! (@emma1293) January 23, 2020

Didn’t see that coming!!! #WhoKilledGraham #Emmerdale — Sam Hoz (@_MissSH) January 23, 2020

I flipping knew it from the Start, that none of them in the Frame, Killed Graham in #Emmerdale (Spoiler Alert) it was Pierce Harris (Rhona’s Ex Husband) — Aaron Pleming (@Aaronplem) January 23, 2020

However the reveal may not have come as a shock to everyone because some fans predicted last week that Pierce was the killer.

When Graham deleted an answerphone message from Rhona’s phone, he later returned with bloody hands, but viewers didn’t know who he’d beaten up.

Fans were convinced it was Pierce – and now it looks like they could be right.

Many took to Twitter to insist they’d seen it coming and it was a dreadful ending – after investing a whole week in it being one of the named suspects.

#Emmerdale it’s ridiculous — Clair (@ClairBearStare) January 23, 2020

As if the majority of viewers hadn’t already worked out it was Piers. 🙄🥴 #Emmerdale — AbiB🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇦🇺🇬🇧 (@Braceletbay) January 23, 2020

|What a cop out #emmerdale — Patricia and Kira 💎🐶🌹 (@patricia_hamill) January 23, 2020

So bloody obvious! Anyone with half a brain could’ve guessed it was Piers! 🙄🙄🙄 #emmerdale — Jussie (@JV2theP) January 23, 2020

The whole nation when watching Graham step out of that car and adjust his tie in his wing mirror for the 4th night this week….. to find out it was Pearce but why #emmerdale pic.twitter.com/5YbG7WLLjg — Matthew Revill❤️👹 (@Mattovdarlo) January 23, 2020

