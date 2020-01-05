emmerdale-fans-predict-nate-robinson’s-mum-cara-will-arrive-in-the-village

Fans of Emmerdale are predicting that Nate Robinson’s mum, Cara, is going to arrive in the village soon.

Farmer Moira was desperate to show Cara what her son Nate had done to her life and so got her phone number and summoned her to the village.

Nate’s revenge on Cain has destroyed Moira’s life (Credit: ITV)

However, she was left humiliated when Nate himself showed up without his mum, showing clearly that Moira’s plan to expose him had backfired.

She hit rock bottom and began drinking again, and even attacked her own son Matty when he confronted her.

But fans are convinced that Nate won’t be able to keep his mum away for long.

Viewers know Cara had lied to Nate about his dad abandoning her and refusing contact with him through his life when, in reality, he had no idea Nate existed.

One predicted: “Oh Cara is coming #Emmerdale.”

Another agreed, adding: “Yes about time Nate’s mum comes into it, she needs to confront Cain and explain herself.”

Moira tried to get Cara to come and deal with Nate (Credit: ITV)

A third said, “Cara arriving in the village, to save us all from Nate #Emmerdale” alongside a Mrs Doubtfire meme that read ‘Help is on the way dear’.

And while many are convinced Cara will turn up in the village soon – others think there will be a twist and she will reunite with her ex lover Cain.

One said: “I just hate all this. Knowing Emmerdale, they will get Cain and Nate’s mum together and I will have to stop watching it.

“I loved Coira and Can’t believe after getting them back together they go and do this it’s really disappointing Emmerdale #coira.”

A second asked: “Am I the only one who thinks Cain will pursue Nate’s mum just to wind Nate up?”

A third said: “Why wouldn’t she come into it? Nate isn’t going anywhere. I feel like Cara and Cain will rekindle their relationship.”

