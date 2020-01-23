emmerdale-fans-have-theory-that-all-suspects-killed-graham-foster

Fans of Emmerdale have a theory that all of the suspects teamed up to kill Graham Foster together.

This week, Graham is being killed off on the soap and each episode shows why certain characters want him dead and the events leading up to his death.

In Monday night’s episode (January 20 2020), it was Graham versus Kim as she figured out her employee had been taking her for a fool and stolen money from her account.

Kim ordered Al to killed Graham, but did he do it? (Credit: ITV)

She decided to get her other employee Al to kill him, and he later returned to Kim’s home saying the job had been done.

On Tuesday night’s episode (January 21 2020), Graham discovered his co-worker Jai was back on cocaine and told Jai’s girlfriend Laurel, leaving Jai outraged.

In last night’s episode (January 22 2020), Graham made an enemy of Charity Dingle when he locked her son Ryan, who has cerebral palsy, in a hut as he feared he would tell Kim about the money transfers.

Graham messed with Charity’s son Ryan (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Devastated Rhona in danger from Graham’s killer?

The incident left Ryan upset and Charity wanting revenge.

So far at the end of each episode, viewers have seen a small part of Graham’s murder.

Although viewers are still yet to see Thursday’s two episodes, which show Graham versus Jamie and Andrea Tate, and Graham versus Marlon Dingle, they already have a theory that all the suspects teamed up to kill him.

Is it a ‘group’village murder? Everyone played a part? #Emmerdale wonderful acting by Graham giving a verbal to charity tonight 👍 — Joanna Worsell (@JoWorsell) January 22, 2020

they’re saying that only one person in emmerdale has killed graham but i’m beginning to think that they all had a part in it somehow😂 praying to the heavens jamie doesn’t get himself into trouble though — jess✨ (@uhhjessa) January 22, 2020

I have seen the spoiler I still don’t think it’s that person who killed him I think that one attacked him and one of the others finished him off or one of the suspects attacked him leaving him unconscious and the spoiler person uses him being weak to beat him to death #emmerdale — Leanne White (@Mammy_white) January 22, 2020

Fans know Graham got on Jamie and Andrea’s bad side when he revealed to Jamie that he and Andrea spent the night together nine months before Millie was born.

Although a DNA test proved Jamie is Millie’s father, the fact Andrea had kept it a secret caused their marriage to break down.

At this rate, the whole village got together and ended Graham.

Marlon has never been Graham’s biggest fan and when he discovers Rhona and Graham are still planning to move to France with his son Leo, he will be seething.

The Tate family are not happy with Graham (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale fans ‘turn off’ during Jai’s coke-fuelled scenes, branding it the ‘worst episode ever’

Other theories include Rhona’s rapist ex-husband Pierce returning to the village having been released from prison and killing her new boyfriend Graham.

Fans will know who Graham’s killer is by the end of this week.

Who do you think the murderer is?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.