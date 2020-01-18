emmerdale-fans-fed-up-of-‘vile’-rhona-goskirk-as-she-accuses-marlon-of-taking-leo’s-passport

Fans of Emmerdale have become fed up of ‘vile’ Rhona Goskirk, especially after she accused her ex-boyfriend Marlon of taking Leo’s passport.

Recently Rhona began dating Graham Foster and together they have been secretly planning to move abroad, taking her and Marlon’s son, Leo, with them.

In last night’s episode of the soap (January 17 2020) the vet became annoyed when Leo’s passport went missing from her kitchen table and immediately accused Marlon.

Rhona had a go at Marlon (Credit: ITV Hub)

Marlon clocked why she would need their son’s passport and realised she was planning on moving away with Leo.

Fans have become fed up of Rhona’s behaviour, calling her ‘vile’ and ‘unlikeable’.

Rhona having ago at marlon the cow she’s gotten so vile since dating graham and aarons gone on away for a break so will be back thank god #emmerdale — dan the chatterbox 🌞🌙⭐️ (@chattymandan) January 16, 2020

Rhona has been dating Graham for several weeks, but next week he will be killed off in a grisly whodunnit.

Over the last few months, Graham has made enemies with several villagers including Kim Tate, Al Chapman, Jai Sharma, Charity Dingle, Ryan Stocks, Marlon Dingle, Andrea Tate and Jamie Tate.

Some viewers have predicted that Rhona’s rapist ex-husband Pierce Harris will kill Graham.

Rhona and Graham have been together for weeks (Credit: ITV)

Recently a voicemail was left on Rhona’s phone, which Graham picked up.

Getting bored of Rhona and her constant moaning.

He later returned to Rhona’s house with bloodied knuckles, but he didn’t reveal who he had hurt.

Viewers thought Pierce could be the one Graham attacked, as a couple of weeks ago it was mentioned he was up for parole.

Some viewers think Pierce could kill Graham (Credit: YouTube/Emmerdale)

But will he return to the village?

Who do you think will kill Graham?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

