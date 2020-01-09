emmerdale-fans-confused-by-voiceover-blunder-as-wrong-show-is-announced

Soap fans were left in a “panic” last night, when ITV announced the next programme to air on the channel was NOT Emmerdale at the usual time of 7pm.

Those viewers hoping to catch up on the latest from the Dingle and the Sugden families were left baffled when the TV announcer said that Coronation Street was on next instead!

Did the TV announcer need a little lie down? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale viewers refuse to vote for soap at NTA awards

On Wednesday (January 8) at 7pm, the continuity announcer made a mistake and, instead of introducing Emmerdale as scheduled, he threw fans into disarray.

Can someone fire the ITV continuity announcer who introduced Coronation Street when it’s Emmerdale first!

He said: “Set a reminder tonight as true crime drama White House Farm begins at 9pm.

“Now though, it’s Coronation Street.”

Sarah agreed to deal drugs for dodgy Connor (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale viewers recognise CBeebies star as Dawn’s social worker

The ITV announcer was half an hour early, since the first of a Corrie double bill actually started at 7.30pm.

Luckily, though, it was just a blip and Emmerdale did in fact start at the correct time.

Some fans weren’t amused, with one tweeting: “And talking of being fired, can someone fire the ITV continuity announcer who introduced Coronation Street when it’s Emmerdale first!”

Did the continuity announcer just announce Coronation Street and it’s actually Emmerdale? Thought my clock had stopped! X — Jo Russell 😇📻 (@JoRussell_FM) January 8, 2020

Another said: “ITV your crap announcer just [bleeped] up! #sacktheannouncer #Emmerdale not #Corrie.”

A third simply wrote: “He had one job!”

“Did the continuity announcer just announce Coronation Street and it’s actually Emmerdale? Thought my clock had stopped!” exclaimed one more, while another said: “Voice over guy FAIL!!!”

Others said they had actually panicked about the mistake, with one tweeting: “The ITV voice man announces ‘it’s now time for Coronation Street’… Mild panic… Nope he got it wrong… It’s 7pm and definitely Emmerdale!”

TV announcer just said Coronation St was about to start when it is #Emmerdale time and I have never seen my mum look so panic stricken. I was going to pretend she had lost half an hour, but didn’t think that would be funny… — Andy Wilson (@wil101) January 8, 2020

The ITV voice man announces ‘it’s now time for Coronation Street’…… mild panic … nope he got it wrong …. its 7pm and definitely Emmerdale!! 😆 — Katharine Merry (@KatharineMerry) January 8, 2020

Another said: “TV announcer just said Coronation Street was about to start when it is Emmerdale time and I have never seen my mum look so panic stricken. I was going to pretend she had lost half an hour, but didn’t think that would be funny…”

There were dramatic scenes on the soap, as Graham and Charity clashed over Noah’s hospital dash.

Noah hadn’t told his mum he was suffering pain ever since his drug collapse, with him now at risk of permanent kidney damage.

Sarah Sugden also agreed to deal drugs for her criminal boyfriend Connor.

Do you think the ITV announcer should be sacked? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!