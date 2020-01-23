emmerdale-fans-are-horrified-as-pierce-harris-returns-and-kills-graham-foster

Emmerdale fans have been left stunned after the soap unmasked Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) as the man who killed Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough), meaning that the list of suspects are all, at least partially, innocent of the crime.

Pierce was last seen two and half years ago, when he was jailed for the rape of his ex-wife Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry). It was recently mentioned on screen that he was up for parole and this left Rhona noticeably nervous.

Released and back in the village, Pierce approached Graham from behind and clubbed him over the head. And fans have been reacting explosively to the major twist:

Genuinely speechless, incredible twist. I knew he was returning but I never expected him to kill Graham! — Dave (@DavidMackayy) January 23, 2020

I havent watched emmerdale yet this eve but I was right???? Pierce??? Wowser!! Bloody knew it lol — Nic (@Nicola07196629) January 23, 2020

PIERCE!!!! — julie foster (@chestylarue1976) January 23, 2020

Pierce! #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/2xNuMDfvrV — Emma Benaras (@EmJay_Tweet) January 23, 2020

My reaction when Pierce was standing over Graham 😂 @emmerdale #emmerdale pic.twitter.com/niWTx1lYpJ — Georgia (@lovingghrvy) January 23, 2020

There is still more drama to unfold in Friday’s episode as the events shed more light – and potentially more questions – onto the situation. But right now, fans are reeling from the shock – and the audacity – of a monster like Pierce killing Graham.

Rhona will next week learn that her husband’s body has been found and she is distraught and determines to find out who is responsible.

Zoe explained: ‘She has her suspicions, for sure. She definitely knows about — and has been part of — the friction with Kim. That of course connects Al as well, so between the two of them they are — for her — foremost in her mind.

‘Graham was such a man of mystery, so she doesn’t know about all the other issues he’s had going on.

‘She’s determined, actually. She’s blinded by this fierce sensation that she needs to get to the bottom of this.

‘She has this sense of injustice, and she’s so angry that somebody has done this that I think any safety for herself just gets put aside, and she’s just hellbent on finding out who did it.’

But how will she react when she finally discovers the truth – and potentially comes face to face with her worst nightmare?