emmerdale-and-coronation-street-stars-the-flanagan-siblings-look-overjoyed-as-they-cuddle-new-family-member

Soap star siblings Amelia, Isabella and William Flanagan, who have roles in Emmerdale and Coronation Street, look overjoyed as they cuddle new family member Daisy.

Their mum Rachel posted pictures of the young actors to her Instagram account.

She captioned the post: “Daisy joined our family yesterday and these three couldn’t be happier.”

Fans and friends rushed to comment on the post.

One wrote: “Awww she’s so cute!”

A second commented: “Adorable.”

A third added: “Aww so cute.”

Rachel also posted a picture of William holding Daisy, and Isabella sitting on the sofa with the pup.

Rachel announced earlier this month that they were bringing a puppy into their family.

Recently twins Isabella and William celebrated their ninth birthday and Rachel posted a throwback picture of the two young actors as babies.

All three of the children are currently in an ITV soap.

Amelia plays April in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Amelia plays April Windsor in Emmerdale, meanwhile William and Isabella play cousins Joseph Brown and Hope Stape in Coronation Street.

Isabella has been centre stage as her character Hope is soon to go missing.

Last year, Hope’s mum hired teacher Jade to be a live-in tutor as Hope was being homeschooled, but it was revealed Jade and Hope are half-sisters.

Hope has been manipulated by Jade into thinking Fiz doesn’t love her (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

Jade is the daughter of John Stape, Fiz’s late husband and Hope’s biological dad.

Jade manipulated Hope into telling social services her mother had been hurting her after reporting Fiz for abusing the little girl.

In last night’s episode (January 20 2020) Hope finally admitted the truth after her stepdad Tyrone found her secret phone with messages from Jade.

But she later packed a bag and looked ready to run away.

Will she be okay?

