Emmanuel Macron calls Brexit a 'sad day' as he says 2016 referendum campaign was 'based on lies'
Emmanuel Macron has described Brexit as a “historic alarm signal” that shows the EU must be “reformed deeply”.
In an address to the nation, the French President said the 2016 Brexit campaign was based on lies and exaggerations that were promised but will never come.
He also said that Brexit happened because Europe was “all too often” made out to be a scapegoat for “difficulties”.
Mr Macron described today, when the UK officially leaves the bloc, as a “sad day.”
