emma-watson-wants-us-all-to-calculate-carbon-footprint-of-our-clothes-and-we-stan-so-hard

Emma Watson wants you to calculate the carbon footprint of your wardrobe, and we’re majorly into it.

The Harry Potter actress has teamed up with ThredUp – a second-hand online clothes shop – to launch a tool to help us all total up our fashion footprint.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a lengthy message with fans, urging them to take a serious look at their fashion choices, and how this impacts the world.

Alongside a selfie, the 29-year-old began: ‘Our closets impact the planet and climate more than you might realize, which is why I am proud to partner with @thredUP to launch their new Fashion Footprint Calculator.

‘They created an easy to use tool, and I’m so excited to help people discover the carbon impact of their wardrobes, and steps you can take to lighten your fashion footprint.

‘They’ll tell you what your fashion footprint is equivalent to a number of flights, exactly how many pounds of CO2 it produces and how you fare compared to an average consumer.

‘Small changes, such as thrifting instead of buying new, supporting sustainable brands, and air-drying your clothes, can make a HUGE difference,’ she continued.

‘My friends at @goodonyou_app are also included in the directory at the end of the quiz, where you can get more info on the impact of your fashion choices.

‘Also, if you don’t know @thredUP, they are one of my favourite online thrift stores. They make it incredibly easy to find any brand and style second-hand at up to 90% off est. retail, from high street brands to some of my favourite designers.’

She ended the post: ‘I love their mission to inspire us to think second-hand first and create a more circular fashion future.

‘Find out your fashion footprint by clicking the link in my bio, or heading to thredup.com/quiz to make a difference for the planet! #fashionfootprint.’

Right on cue, Emma’s legion of fans rushed to praise her for speaking out on such an important topic.

‘Yay thank you Emma for using your voice to show one of the many ways how we all can make a difference towards a positive change,’ one commented.

‘It’s time to all unite for a (better) future.’

An Instagram user commented: ‘Thank you for raising awareness on such an important topic.

‘We need to start caring about who make our clothes, what they are made of and what their environmental impact is.’

While others rushed to brand the Hermione Granger star an ‘inspiration’.

And we couldn’t agree more.





