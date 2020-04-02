emma-watson-and-tom-felton-are-dating-each-other?-what-do-their-instagram-stories-say??

In this quarantine time, celebrities are reminiscing their memories and sharing it on their respective Instagram with a sly caption. Emma Watson and Tom Felton are also sharing their pictures together. There are many bruit that they are dating each other.

Tom Felton’s Instagram post-

In her teenage, Emma once told the media that she had a “very horrible” crush on Tom. But that time she was just at the age of 10 to 12. “We love a foul man, and he was just a few years older and he had a skateboard and that simply did it actually. He used to do tips on it. He completely knew [I had a crush]. And the factor is, he’d flip and go, ‘Oh, I see her in a youthful sisterly means.’ And it simply broke my coronary heart, nonetheless does.” , She told the media.

However, In 2019 while she was working on the movie ‘Noah’, she said that she is single. she described herself with the phrase “self partnered”.

Emma and Tom are perpetually seen together as they are collectively reuniting or sharing their pictures on their particular Instagram with a caption. Emma and Tom’s Harry Potter co-star, Rupert Grint also once revealed that there was romance blooming between them. Although Grint never confirmed that the news was official.

About the actors

Emma Watson (full name is Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson) is an English model Actor born in Paris. Her first professional acting was as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series. Thomas Andrew Felton commonly known as Tom Felton is an English actor and musician. He is best known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the film Harry Potter fantasy novels by J.K. Rowling.