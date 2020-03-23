emma-mattress-discount-codes-march-2020:-get-20%-off

Emma Mattress discount codes and promos:

Popular Emma Mattress coupon codes

Last checked

Code description

Code

23 Mar 2020

20% off everything

ZZZ

23 Mar 2020

Refer a friend and receive $50

23 Mar 2020

100 night trial

23 Mar 2020

FREE delivery and returns

About Emma Mattress discount codesOne of the highest-rated mattress brands in Europe, Emma Mattress now offers durable, high-quality foam mattresses to Australian customers. Now available in 17 countries and counting, Emma is one of the most popular bed-in-a-box brands worldwide. Grab a new pillow or sleek wooden bed frame while you’re shopping, and don’t worry if it doesn’t work out — all items qualify for a 100-night trial.How do I use my coupon code?

Why is my code not working?Only one discount code can be used per order. Check to make sure your code isn’t expired, case-sensitive or unavailable for the items in your cart. For help with your coupon, contact Emma Mattress.Pros and Cons of Emma MattressProsFree shipping and returns. Delivery is free to the Australia, and you won’t pay a dime for returns within the trial period.100-night trial. Test out your mattress, pillow and foundation before committing to them.Referral program. Get $50 for every friend you refer who buys and keeps an Emma mattress.ConsOne firmness option. This mattress may be too firm for those who want a very soft feel, according to some online reviews.Frequently asked questions about Emma mattresses

This mattress can have a slight “new” smell to it for the first few hours or days. The company recommends letting it air out in a well-ventilated area to get rid of the smell.

Yes! The mattress is 100% vegan.

Don’t leave it in the box for more than two weeks, as this could damage the mattress.

Shipping and deliveryCan I get free delivery?Yes. Emma offers free shipping across Australia.Does Emma offer a trial period?It sure does! Try out your new mattress, pillow or Slash/Bed foundation for 100 nights before deciding if it’s right for you.The company asks that you try your mattress for at least three to four weeks before requesting a return. If you don’t love it at any point between then and day 100, get in touch with customer service to arrange for a return.Don’t worry about keeping it in plastic or trying to stuff it back into the box. Mattresses returned in gently used condition are accepted.Are Emma Mattress returns free?Yes! Emma will pick up your item at no cost to you.How do I return items to Emma Mattress?Contact customer service at support@emma-mattress.com at any point during your trial period to start the returns process.Customer service will arrange for a local charity organization to pick up the mattress and you’ll be refunded 100% of the purchase price.Shipping costsThere are none! Shipping costs are on Emma, no matter how much you spend.

