Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, Shows Off The Result Of Her Epic Workout Sessions With This Photo Of Her Toned Figure

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, made headlines recently, as the 24-year-old social media influencer took to Instagram on Monday to share some tips about how she achieved her envious figure.

Hailie organized her instructions in four video clips, in which she talked about four types of exercises she was doing regularly: “V-crunches,” “the “Alternating single leg jackknife crunch,” the “V-sit twist,” and the “Reverse crunch.”

According to the daughter of the “Rap God” performer, the V-crunches had to be performed in 3 sets with 20 repetitions, and the alternating single leg jackknife crunches required three sets with ten repetitions for each leg, the V-sit twists — 3 sets with 15 reps per side, and the reverse crunch was to be done in 3 sets of 10 times each.

In her videos, Hailie preferred feeling comfortable while she was presenting her workout regime because she appeared in a simple but practical outfit.

For the occasion, Hailie wore a short white T-shirt, black leggings, and her hair was covered by a blue baseball hat.

It appears that the social media influencer knows how to comply with the desires of her impressive fandom since she supposedly posted the videos of the abs exercises after they were requested from her followers.

At the beginning of the month, Hailie announced on Instagram that she would again start sharing videos of her training sessions, but was open to ideas from her fans about what types of exercises they wanted to see.

This is not the first time that Eminem’s daughter has used Instagram to share her workout routines, as she did so a couple of times in 2019.

One fan said: “You look so much like your father; it’s uncanny💕💕I do love your animal prints outfits. You are gorgeous 😍💕 and be safe!”

Another commenter shared: “There’s something in you that is beyond your beauty. It is something that we can’t see with only our eyes but with the eyes of the soul. I think there is the beauty of your soul. Idk I thought about this photo last night. Don’t think I’m the fool (I’m crazy, but I tell the truth) lol. 😊🤗”

The young woman is slowly building her own niche on social media, completely independent from her father’s enormous reach and celebrity.



Post Views:

0





