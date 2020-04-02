eminem,-snoop-dogg,-and-more-appear-in-the-trailer-for-the-upcoming-netflix-documentary,-‘la-originals’

Netflix has shared the first trailer to their upcoming documentary, LA Originals, which follows Chicano artists Mister Cartoon and Estevan Oriol’s journey to success on the outskirts of hip-hop. Set to arrive next week, the documentary has been promoted as “an exploration of the culture and landmarks of the Chicano and street art movement that cemented Mister Cartoon and Estevan Oriol’s status as behind-the-scenes hip-hop legends.”

The ad emphasizes the Cartoon and Oriol’s hip-hop presence, as well as such guests as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, Pharrell, Cypress Hill, and Blink-182. Geroge Lopez, actress Michelle Rodriguez, actor Wilmer Valderrama, and the legendary Danny Trejo can also be seen.

According to HipopDX, Mister Cartoon is responsible for the logos of both Cypress Hill and Shady Records, but it’s his work as a tattoo artist for which he is most famous, having inked the likes of Kobe Bryant, 50 Cent, and Method Man. He has also appeared in the music video for Xzibit’s “Criminal Set” and Eminem’s “Stan.” Estevan Oriol, the documentary’s director, is himself a legendary photographer, best known for his work within the Chicano and gang cultures, as well as capturing Eminem, Cypress Hill, and Kendrick Lamar.

LA Originals is out 04/10 via Netflix. You can watch the trailer above.