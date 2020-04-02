Eminem, Snoop Dogg, And More Appear In The Trailer For The Upcoming Netflix Documentary, ‘LA Originals’

Posted by — April 2, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
eminem,-snoop-dogg,-and-more-appear-in-the-trailer-for-the-upcoming-netflix-documentary,-‘la-originals’

Netflix has shared the first trailer to their upcoming documentary, LA Originals, which follows Chicano artists Mister Cartoon and Estevan Oriol’s journey to success on the outskirts of hip-hop. Set to arrive next week, the documentary has been promoted as “an exploration of the culture and landmarks of the Chicano and street art movement that cemented Mister Cartoon and Estevan Oriol’s status as behind-the-scenes hip-hop legends.”
The ad emphasizes the Cartoon and Oriol’s hip-hop presence, as well as such guests as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, Pharrell, Cypress Hill, and Blink-182. Geroge Lopez, actress Michelle Rodriguez, actor Wilmer Valderrama, and the legendary Danny Trejo can also be seen.
According to HipopDX, Mister Cartoon is responsible for the logos of both Cypress Hill and Shady Records, but it’s his work as a tattoo artist for which he is most famous, having inked the likes of Kobe Bryant, 50 Cent, and Method Man. He has also appeared in the music video for Xzibit’s “Criminal Set” and Eminem’s “Stan.” Estevan Oriol, the documentary’s director, is himself a legendary photographer, best known for his work within the Chicano and gang cultures, as well as capturing Eminem, Cypress Hill, and Kendrick Lamar.
LA Originals is out 04/10 via Netflix. You can watch the trailer above.

You May Also Like

travel-diaries:-aditi-bhatia’s-breathtaking-pictures-will-grab-your-attention

Travel Diaries: Aditi Bhatia’s Breathtaking Pictures Will Grab Your Attention

henry-cejudo-calls-on-dominick-cruz-if-jose-aldo-can’t-fight-at-ufc-250

Henry Cejudo Calls On Dominick Cruz If Jose Aldo Can’t Fight At UFC 250

larry-david-shares-super-funny-video-psa-on-the-covid-19-quarantine-–-tells-‘idiots’-to-stay-at-home-and-watch-tv!

Larry David Shares Super Funny Video PSA On The COVID-19 Quarantine – Tells ‘Idiots’ To Stay At Home And Watch TV!

drake-in-isolation-away-from-his-adorable-son-adonis-–-he-misses-him-like-‘crazy!’

Drake In Isolation Away From His Adorable Son Adonis – He Misses Him Like ‘Crazy!’

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *