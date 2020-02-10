eminem-shocks-oscars-guests-with-surprise-performance-of-lose-yourself

Eminem surprised Oscars viewers with a performance of his Academy Award winning hit Lose Yourself.

The rapper had not previously been announced as a performer at the 92nd annual Oscars ceremony.

After Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced a montage of iconic musical moments from film history, the star took to the stage for a rendition of his track from 8 Mile.

