eminem-lands-double-number-one-on-uk-charts-despite-controversial-terror-attack-lyrics

Eminem has taken the UK charts by storm this week after landing both number one spots with his new album and single.

The Monster rapper has soared to the chart summit with his 11th studio album Music To Be Murdered By, which features the likes of Ed Sheeran, Juice Wrld and Royce Da 5’9″.

It’s beaten The Courteneers and their latest album More. Again. Forever, and Lewis Capaldi’s unstoppable Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, both of which take the respective second and third spots.

Bombay Bicycle Club are another new entry at number four with Everything Else Has Gone Wrong, while Stormzy’s previous chart-topper Heavy Is The Head rounds off the top five.

Eminem, 47, has also claimed this week’s number one single with Godzilla, featuring late rapper Juice Wrld who tragically died in December aged 21.

Incredibly, Godzilla is only ahead of its nearest competition by 93 chart sales as rapper Roddy Ricch is at number two with The Box.

The infectious track has enjoyed success across the pond and nabbed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last week, impressively beating Justin Bieber and his new single Yummy.

According to the Official Charts, the competition between Godzilla and The Box is one of the tightest in history with less than 100 sales. The closest ever recorded was in 2007, when Timbaland’s The Way I Are narrowly pipped Kate Nash’s Foundations to number one by just 16 sales.

Eminem has also ranked elsewhere in the top 40, with Those Kinda Nights featuring Ed Sheeran at number 12 and Darkness coming in at 17.

It’s the rap icon’s first number one since 2017’s River which again saw him team up with Sheeran.

The Slim Shady’s chart success this side of the pond may come as a huge surprise considering the album release was shrouded in controversy.

Em was heavily criticised for mentioning the tragic Manchester bombing in lyrics on his song Unaccommodating, which features Young M.A.

‘But I’m contemplating yelling bombs away on the game / Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting,’ he raps.

Following the backlash, Eminem released a statement defending the lyrics but did not apologise and said: ‘This album was not made for the squeamish.

‘If you are easily offended or unnerved at the screams of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you.’

He later added: ‘These bars are only meant for the sharpest knives in the drawer. For the victims of this album, may you rest peacefully.’





