eminem-is-proud-of-how-daughter-hailie-jade-has-grown-up

Eminem is officially in love with being a parent and his family. More specifically, he couldn’t be happier with the daughter he’s raised, and he can’t stop gushing over the decisions she’s made.

On a recent episode of Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, the 47-year-old rapper spoke on how proud he is of his daughter Hailie Jade Scott and how she’s approached adulthood – which, as Em agreed, “definitely is crazy” how fast it feels that she’s grown up. It feels like yesterday that she lent her vocals to “My Dad’s Gone Crazy.”

Tyson and Em spoke briefly about Hailie’s adult life, and the question whether she had children came up during the conversation.

“No babies,” Eminem said. “Just a boyfriend. She’s doing good.” He added that his daughter had made him “proud for sure,” explaining that she had graduated from college with a 3.9 GPA after studying psychology at Michigan State University. But Hailie isn’t the only family member Slim Shady is proud of.

“I have a niece that I have helped raised, too, that’s pretty much like a daughter to me, and she is 26,” Eminem continued. “And then I have a younger one that’s 17 now,” referring to adopted daughters Alaina Marie Mathers and Whitney Scott Mathers.

“So when I think about my accomplishments like that’s probably the thing that I’m the most proud of, you know, is that — is being able to raise kids.”

He’s just Marshall Mathers. He’s just a regular guy – and a caring parent who wants to see his daughters succeed.