eminem-gives-tom-brady-a-shoutout-on-the-surprise-album-he-released-friday

When Eminem released a surprise album on Friday, the track “Premonition’’ joined a long list of rap songs to mention an unlikely figure in hip-hop: Tom Brady.

When Eminem released a surprise album on Friday, the track “Premonition’’ joined a long list of rap songs to mention an unlikely figure in hip-hop: Tom Brady.

The song, which is the first number on the album “Music To Be Murdered By’’, discusses Eminem’s critics. The 47-year-old rapper compares the attacks he gets to the criticism thrown at Brady. In the track, he raps:

“Revival flopped, came back and I scared the crap out ‘em