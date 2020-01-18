eminem-fans-defend-rapper-following-backlash-over-manchester-bombing-lyrics

Fans of Eminem have come to the rapper’s defense after he was slammed for lyrics referencing the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing on his latest album.

The 47-year-old surprise-released his eleventh studio album Music To Be Murdered By last night – and one track on the album, Unaccommodated, mentions the terror attack, in which 22 people were killed at a concert held by Ariana Grande in May 2017.

‘But I’m contemplating yelling “bombs away” on the game like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting,’ he rapped.

The lyrics have since received much criticism online, with the hashtags #EminemIsCancelled and #EminemIsOverParty trending on Twitter.

The mother of victim Martyn Hett, who died in the tragedy, also slammed the line as ‘pointless’ and ‘disrespectful’, saying: ‘Feels like he is piggybacking on the fame of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber and says distasteful things about other celebrities. Not clever. Totally pointless.’

She added: ‘And before all Eminem fans pounce on me, I am not interested and will not engage.’

However, fans of the Lose Yourself hitmaker have since taken to social media to defend him and the lyrics.

In particular, many fans pointed out the fact that Eminem – real name Marshall Mathers – had previously urged his fans to donate for the victims of the attack and their families, by sharing a link on Twitter to a fundraising page set up the Manchester Evening News and the British Red Cross shortly after the attack took place.

‘You all criticising Eminem over one metaphorical bar all day but you never mention what he actually did after Manchester bombings,’ one fan tweeted, sharing a screenshot of a news article referring to his fundraising efforts, in which he was reported to have raised $2 million (£1.5 million).

Another Twitter user agreed, writing: ‘Eminem raised 2 million dollars for the Manchester victims. Don’t act like he’s a monster just because you don’t like one bar.’

While one fan believes that Eminem’s intentions were to ‘make fun’ of the perpetrator of the attack, rather than to offend any of the victims.

They wrote: ‘Everyone trying to cancel Eminem about the Manchester lyrics but not realising he donated like 2 million dollars to the attack victims, has always shown support to those who went through it and it wasn’t to make fun of the victims it was to make fun of the person who did it.’

However, some were less than impressed, saying that the fact he donated cannot be used as an excuse.

‘People really excusing Eminem using a Manchester joke in his song bc he donated money for it… idgaf that’s so fg gross no matter what it is what makes u think joking ab that is okay??? [sic],’ one concerned person tweeted.

Another stressed: ‘Just because Eminem donated $2 million dollars to one love Manchester funds, doesn’t mean he can include offensive lyrics about the Manchester attack in his lyrics.’

This isn’t the first time that the rapper has made reference to the terror attack – he also rapped about it in his Kick Off rap freestyle, which was released in December 2018.

Metro.co.uk has contacted reps for Eminem for comment.

Eminem’s latest studio album Music To Be Murdered By is available to stream and download now.





