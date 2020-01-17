eminem-drops-surprise-11th-album-music-to-be-murdered-by

It looks like Eminem is trying to rebrand ‘pulling a Beyonce’ as ‘pulling an Eminem’.

Two years after releasing his surprise album Kamikaze, the rapper surprised fans by dropping his 11th album, Music To Be Murdered By, on Thursday night without warning.

The 20-track album includes features from Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak, Skylar Grey, Royce Da 5’9, Young M.A and the late Juice WRLD.

Eminem, 47, announced the shock drop on Twitter, writing: ‘It’s your funeral.’

The album artwork sees blood dripping down one side of a red backdrop, while Marshall Mathers is seen wearing a suit, and holding a hatchet to one side of his head and a gun to the other.

The cover is a recreation of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1958 album, also called Music To Be Murdered By. Eminem confirmed the tribute, tweeting: ‘Inspired by the master, Uncle Alfred!’

To accompany the album drop, Eminem released the video for the track Darkness, which recreates the Las Vegas mass shooting in 2017, where Stephen Paddock killed 58 people.

The video sees a man taking a number of prescription drugs in a hotel room in Las Vegas, before taking out a machine gun and firing it out the window at the attendees of a country concert.

As police surround the hotel room, the man shoots himself in the head, with a news bulletin explaining the horrific news.

The video ends with countless televisions showing news bulletins about various mass shootings across America, with the screen reading: ‘When will this end? When enough people care.’

Eminem then urges Americans to register to vote to change gun laws.

Under the video on his website, there are links to a number of organisations against gun violence.

If Music To Be Murdered By charts at number one in the states, Eminem will become the artist with the most consecutive number one albums, with 10.

Kanye West currently holds the record with nine.

He will face competition from Mac Miller’s posthumous album Circles and Halsey’s new record Manic.

Contents 1 Music To Be Murdered By tracklist

Music To Be Murdered By tracklist 2 Got a showbiz story?



Music To Be Murdered By tracklist 1. Premonition (Intro)



2. Unaccommodating (featuring Young M.A)



3. You Gon’ Learn (featuring Royce da 5’9″ and White Gold)



4. Alfred (interlude)



5. Those Kinda Nights (featuring Ed Sheeran)



6. In Too Deep



7. Godzilla (featuring Juice Wrld)



8. Darkness



9. Leaving Heaven (featuring Skylar Grey)



10. Yah Yah (featuring Royce da 5’9″, Black Thought, Q-Tip and Denaun)



11. Stepdad (Intro)



12. Stepdad



13. Marsh



14. Never Love Again



15. Little Engine



16. Lock It Up (featuring Anderson Paak)



17. Farewell



18. No Regrets (featuring Don Toliver)



19. I Will (featuring Kxng Crooked, Royce da 5’9″ and Joell Ortiz)



20. Alfred (Outro)





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Day6 member Jae changes name to eaJ as he flies solo for LA TRAINS track

MORE: Maya Jama too blessed to be stressed as she parties in Paris as Stormzy pours heart out





