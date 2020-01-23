eminem-defends-controversial-album-after-manchester-bombing-backlash:-‘please-listen-more-closely’

Eminem has defended his controversial album Music To Be Murdered By after facing major backlash.

The rapper was slammed for mentioning the tragic Manchester bombing in the lyrics, rapping: ‘But I’m contemplating yelling “bombs away” on the game like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting.’

Following the backlash, the star made a statement in which he urges listeners to ‘please listen more closely’.

‘Gentle listener,’ he began. ‘In today’s wonderful world, murder has become so commonplace that we are a society obsessed and fascinated by it.

‘I thought why not make a sport of it, and murder over beats? So before you jump the gun, please allow me to explain. This album was not made for the squeamish.

‘If you are easily offended or unnerved at the screams of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you.

‘Certain selections have been designed to shock the conscience, which may cause positive action. Unfortunately, darkness has truly fallen upon us.

‘So you see, murder in this instance isn’t always literal, nor pleasant. These bars are only meant for the sharpest knives in the drawer.

‘For the victims of this album, may you rest peacefully. For the rest of you, please listen more closely next time. Goodnight! With deepest sympathy, Eminem.’

The lyrics had previously received much criticism online, with the hashtags #EminemIsCancelled and #EminemIsOverParty trending on Twitter, although die-hard fans of the star pointed out his lyrics have always been shocking.

Eminem – real name Marshall Mathers – also referenced his ongoing feud with Machine Gun Kelly on the album, branding him a ‘devil worshipper’.

The star rapped: ‘But when they ask me is the war finished with MGK? Of course it is.

‘I cleansed him of his mortal sins, I’m God, I’m the Lord, forgives even the devil worshippers!’

Eminem dropped his surprise new album, which is inspired by horror director Alfred Hitchcock, earlier this month.

Announcing the shock drop on Twitter, he simply wrote: ‘It’s your funeral’.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: What did Eminem say about the Manchester bombing as his lyrics are met with criticism?

MORE: Eminem ‘crossed the line’ with Manchester bombing lyrics say chart rivals The Courteeners





