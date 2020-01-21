eminem-‘crossed-the-line’-with-manchester-bombing-lyrics-say-chart-rivals-the-courteeners

Eminem caused outrage with his lyrics about the Manchester bombing on his new album, Music To Be Murdered By.

And according to The Courteeners, the rapper is turning to shock value because he’s ‘running out of ideas’.

The indie band are battling with Eminem for the UK number one album this week, with their sixth studio album More. Again. Forever. 2,000 copies ahead of Music To Be Murdered By on Monday.

And frontman Liam Fray has some stinging words for their rival, particularly in regards to a lyric from Slim Shady’s song Unaccommodating.

On the track, Eminem, 47, raps: ‘But I’m contemplating yelling bombs away on the game / Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting.’

The lyric is in reference to the 2017 bombing of the Manchester Arena, where 22 people were killed when a bomb was detonated in the foyer at an Ariana Grande concert.

Fray told the BBC: ‘It all just felt like an old comedian who can’t get on the telly anymore just saying something outrageous.

‘I just felt a bit sorry for him. I just felt like he’s jumping the shark a bit.’

The Not Nineteen Forever singer, who along with The Courteeners performed at the Manchester Arena re-opener benefit gig, continued: ‘You’d have to be stone-hearted to not think of the consequences of those words really. because they’re outrageous. What is going on in someone’s mind to think that those kind of things are OK?

‘Look, shock has a place in art and it always has done but there’s a line and I just think that line was crossed.’

The lyric came under fire from Ariana Grande fans, with Figen Murray, the mother of Martyn Hett who was killed in the terror attack, tweeting: ‘‘Feels like he is piggybacking on the fame of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber and says distasteful things about other celebrities. Not clever. Totally pointless.’

And Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said: ‘This is unnecessarily hurtful and deeply disrespectful to the families and all those affected.’

However, Eminem fans jumped to the rapper’s defense, while others pointed out he had helped in the fundraising for victims of the tragedy.

Eminem dropped his 11th studio album without warning on Thursday night. If it hits number one, that will be his 10th consecutive number one album.

Although currently ahead in the race, The Courteeners concede that once streaming numbers are taken into account, they’ll probably be pipped to the post.

However, More. Again. Forever. looks to be the band’s highest charting album to date, following Concrete Love’s number three position in 2014.





