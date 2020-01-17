eminem-calls-machine-gun-kelly-a-‘devil-worshipper’-in-new-track-as-their-feud-rumbles-on

If you thought Eminem was going to let bygones be bygones in his new album, then you were wrong.

The real Slim Shady proved his (highly publicised) feud with Machine Gun Kelly is still rumbling on as he called the rapper a ‘devil worshipper’ in the track Unaccommodating from his surprise LP Music To Be Murdered By.

The 47-year-old rapped: ‘But when they ask me is the war finished with MGK? Of course it is.

‘I cleansed him of his mortal sins, I’m God, I’m the Lord, forgives even the devil worshippers!’

We’re gonna take a wild guess and speculate that the ‘devil worshippers’ line and religious overtones are a reference to Machine Gun’s 2018 diss track Rap Devil.

The title of the song, in which MGK accused Eminem of trying to ruin his career, was a play on the 8 Mile star’s The Marshall Mathers LP2 single Rap God.

Eminem didn’t stop there though. Oh no.

Just in case any listeners missed the first MGK reference, he name-dropped his arch nemesis again on the track Yah Yah.

‘I’m a sight to see, but you can see from the ring I’m wearing/Me and this game, we got married already,’ Eminem rapped.

‘Had the prenup ready, fk, all that’s ever seen her belly/She barely was three months pregnant/Bh had to give me a baby, we named it Machine Gun Kelly.’

Hmm. Is Em fueling the feud or ending it?

We’ll let you decide this one.

Elsewhere in the album, Eminem referenced the Manchester bombing at an Ariana Grande concert and called for an end to gun violence.

The rapper and Machine Gun have been locked in a bizarre feud for what feels like yonks now, ever since Em hit out at the Bad Things hitmaker – real name Colson Baker – on the track Not Alike on his surprise LP Kamikaze in 2018.

After Kelly rapped about being banned from Em’s radio station Shade 45, he insisted he’s not interested in wrecking any careers because there are ‘better’ rappers out there and his name doesn’t even pop up in the list.

Eminem said: ‘The reason that I dissed him is because he got on – first he said, “I’m the greatest rapper alive since my favourite rapper banned me from Shade 45,” or whatever he said, right? ‘Like I’m trying to hinder his career.

‘I don’t give a fk about your career. You think I actually fin’ think about you? You know how many fin’ rappers that are better than you? You’re not even in the fin’ conversation.’

Guys. Please.

When will the dissing end and the kissing begin, ey?

OK, we’ll see ourselves out.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Gaz Beadle ‘praying for answers’ as baby Primrose is back in hospital

MORE: Love Island’s Connagh Howard actually does look like Anthony Joshua’s IRL brother





