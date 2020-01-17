eminem-calls-for-end-to-gun-violence-as-he-recreates-las-vegas-mass-shooting-in-harrowing-video-for-darkness

Eminem had made quite the statement with the video for his first single from his new album, Music To Be Murdered By.

The rapper dropped his 11th album without warning last night, with the artwork seeing Eminem holding a hatchet and a gun to his head in an ode to Alfred Hitchcock.

To accompany the album drop, Eminem released the video for Darkness.

And the harrowing video comes with a strong anti-gun violence message.

The video recreates the Las Vegas mass shooting of 2017, where Stephen Paddock killed 58 people attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas strip from his hotel room window.

Warning – contains scenes of violence

The harrowing video sees a man in a hotel room taking prescription pills and drinking vodka before loading a machine gun.

The man proceeds to shoot out the window at the attendees of the country concert on the strip, as Eminem raps his inner monologue, stressing out about the showing at the festival.

Lyrics overlaying the brutal shooting scene include: ‘Leanin’ out the window, going Keyser Söze/ Finger on the trigger, but I’m a licensed owner/ With no prior convictions, so loss, the sky’s the limit.

‘So my supplies infinite, strapped like I’m a soldier/ Got ’em hopping over walls and climbing fences/ Some of them John Travolta, staying alive by inches.’

As the police approach his hotel room, the shooter then puts a gun in his mouth and kills himself, while a news bulletin announces the tragedy.

The Vegas shooting, which also injured over 800 people, was the deadliest mass shooting committed by an individual in US history.

The Darkness video ends with Eminem watching televisions showing countless reports about mass shootings across America, with the screen reading: ‘When will this end? When enough people care.’

Eminem then urges Americans to register to vote to change gun laws.

Under the video on his website, there are links to a number of organisations against gun violence, including Giffords Law Center, Everytown for Gun Safety and March For Our Lives.

Eminem, 47, has been vocal in the past about gun control.

When performing at iHeartRadio in 2018, he added a freestyle verse to his song Nowhere Fast where he called out the NRA.

He rapped: ‘This whole country is going nuts, and the NRA is in our way/They’re responsible for this whole production/They hold the strings, they control the puppet/And they threaten to take donor bucks/So they know the government won’t do nothing and no one’s budging/Gun owners clutching their loaded weapons/They love their guns more than our children.’

And at the BET Hip-Hop Awards in 2017, he delivered a blistering cypher in which he criticised President Donald Trump.

Music To Be Murdered By is out now.





