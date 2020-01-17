emily-thornberry-says-boris-johnson-has-‘a-problem-with-women’

Emily Thornberry claimed Boris Johnson is a ‘lying, reckless charlatan’ who has ‘a problem with women’ as she launched her campaign to become the new Labour leader today.

The shadow foreign secretary said the prime minister undermined younger women by flirting with them as she kick-started her bid in her hometown of Guildford on Friday.

Her campaign launched on the same day as rival Rebecca Long-Bailey’s, who promised to ‘shake up’ the way government works and put power into the hands of voters at an event in Manchester.

Insisting she was the best person to oust Mr Johnson, Ms Thornberry said: ‘Boris Johnson has all sorts of problems with women.

‘And he is going to have an even bigger one if I become leader of the Labour Party. I think that he has a problem with women.

‘I have spoken to a number of women who have said that the way he deals with them – and they are younger women – is that he flirts with them.

‘He makes light of them and he undermines them. He has problems with women such as myself. He doesn’t know what to do with me.

‘I think that he doesn’t know how to relate to women.’

The MP for Islington South and Finsbury – who narrowly secured the necessary support to enter the race on Monday – claimed a ‘competent alternative’ Labour can be back in power in the next five years.

She added there was ‘no fight or campaign our movement has waged where I have not been on the frontline’.

Ms Long-Bailey was welcomed on stage by Jeremy Corbyn’s supporter singing ‘Oh Rebecca Long-Bailey’ at her campaign launch in Manchester.

After joking they would have to ‘think of a new song’, she pledged to end the ‘gentlemen’s club of politics’ by devolving power out of Westminster.

She also promised to introduce a ‘Green New Deal’ that united Labour heartlands.

She said: ‘Where I grew up, Westminster, even London, felt like a million miles away.

‘The story of the last few years is that many people feel there is something wrong with their laws being drafted hundreds of miles away by a distant and largely unaccountable bureaucratic elite in Brussels.

‘But I’ll be honest, Westminster didn’t feel much closer, and it still doesn’t today.’

The MP for Salford and Eccles said the ‘most upsetting thing’ for many Labour members has been ‘what has happened with the anti-Semitism crisis within our party’.

She told voters her party ‘didn’t tackle it properly’ or ‘act quickly enough’ and despite ‘vast advances’ in procedure in dealing with allegations, ‘we still haven’t won back the trust of Jewish members’.

The Corbyn supporter scored a significant boost in her quest to lead the party after securing the backing of the Momentum campaign group on Thursday.

The two candidates are up against shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer, Wigan MP Lisa Nandy and Birmingham Yardley’s Jess Phillips in their bid to replace Mr Corbyn.

The first Labour hustings event will take place in Liverpool on Saturday, while the final result of the leadership election will be announced on April 4.

The hustings follow an accusation from party chair Ian Lavery who claimed Labour leadership candidates are attempting to ‘out-working-class each other’.