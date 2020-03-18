emily-ratajkowski-shows-off-her-curves-in-skimpy-bathing-suit-amid-coronavirus-pandemic



Source: Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is showing off her curves in a skimpy bathing suit amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Though it might seem while people are on lockdown and told to self-isolate and avoid large gatherings, showing a bathing suit from a new line might not resonate with viewers, the post has been well-received. With spring break underway, there are plenty who are still looking for new swimsuits and Emily Ratajkowski’s swimsuit company Inamorata Woman has them covered. Many across the nation were shocked when they saw spring breakers in droves flooding Florida beaches, such as Clearwater Beach, and at this point, there is no sign that the beaches will close soon. Many people who own their own pools and aren’t in ill health are still swimming, especially since their children are home from school due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Whether people are actually mail ordering bikinis and bathing suits at this point in time is another story.

While many people are preparing for the Coronavirus and stockpiling necessities, trying to figure out where they will buy toilet paper, there are still some looking for suntan oil, beach towels, and the perfect bikini for spring break.

You may see a video about spring breakers at Clearwater Beach, Florida in the video player below.

Clearwater Beach, Florida is PACKED today despite “social distancing” recommendations. https://t.co/WzGydcP1Ja pic.twitter.com/vsRD4QLbhr — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) March 16, 2020

Emily shared a photo on her Inamorata Woman page where her company has 591,000 followers, that was a throwback photo. Emily posed in the turquoise, leopard link Las Olas bikini that features a wrap-around waist. Emily showed off her curves as she sat on a beach chair. Palm trees dotted the background against a turquoise sky. White sand met the water’s edge and it was clear that Emily wanted to go back in time to a tropical place.

Emily and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard have been hunkered down in New York with their one-year-old dog Colombo.

You may see the photo that Emily Ratajkowski shared on her official Inamorata Woman Instagram account below.

What do you think about Emily Ratajkowski’s Inamorata Woman post? Do you think now is the time for people to buy bathing suits?

What are your thoughts about spring breakers flocking to Clearwater Beach? Do you think they should stay at home?



