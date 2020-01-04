emily-ratajkowski-shows-off-her-ample-assets-in-sultry-new-snap-[photo]

Emily RatajkowskiEmily Ratajkowski Official Instagram (emrata)

Emily Ratajkowski sure knows how to work Instagram. The gorgeous model teased her fans with a new snap that has her assets front and centre.

Emily posted a sizzling snap of herself lying down with only some skimpy lingerie accentuating her ample bust. Emily looked gorgeous in the snap. She has not been shy about showing off her figure, especially when it comes to social media. She posts regularly on Instagram, recently she has been using the platform to promote her Inamorata line.

Reportedly, Emily and her husband were recently paid to vacate an expensive NYC loft they’d been living in rent-free for months. Emily looked gorgeous in the snaps, and whatever trouble she may be goiung through, it doesn’t look like it is slowing her down.

Emily Ratajkowski has been using the social media platform to promote her swimwear line Inamrata. Emily has been keeping herself busy with the brand. Emily Ratajkowski has been trying to prove to the world that she is more than just a pretty face, and she has had to face a lot of criticism as well. The topless pic follows a pic she shared a photo of herself in lingerie baring her armpit hair. Along with the post, she shared that she had written an essay for Harper’s Bazaar about being hyper femme and the ‘women’s right to choose.’

