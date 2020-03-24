emily-ratajkowski-puts-on-cheeky-display-in-barely-there-bathing-suit



Emily Ratajkowski put on a cheeky display in a barely-there bathing suit as she shared a new photo on her Inamorata Woman Instagram account. Emily and her husband Sebastian Bear McClard have been socially distancing themselves from others and the two have been spending time working from home. The married couple is madly in love and Emily often shares photos of herself with Sebastian cuddled up against each other. In addition to their loved up pictures, she also shares plenty of throwback photos and now that the nation is holed up in their homes under self-isolation, it seems Emily continues to dream of a million other places she wishes she could be with Sebastian rather than in their home.

Emily has shared several photos of tropical destinations while giving the impression that she and Sebastian can’t wait for the pandemic to end so they can begin traveling again. In the photo below, Emily posed facing the beach as she captured a photo. A large tree-canopied overhead and Emily stood near the end of a walkway as she took a selfie. Clearly someone else took the photo due to the angles included.

You may see the photo that Emily Ratajkowski shared below.

As the Coronavirus pandemic spreads worldwide, many people are practicing social distancing in an attempt to curb the disease. Those who are sick are advised to undergo self-quarantine, while healthy people are asked to stay home and avoid close interactions with other people outside their family. More states are being added to complete lockdowns where they will be prohibited from going to work in non-essential jobs. Each state has set its own rules and guidelines about what a shelter in place or lockdown order looks like so make sure to stay up-to-date with your local health department’s and state’s health department’s guidelines.

Emily pointed out in her photo that she would rather be working from home while at the beach, in a tropical, undisclosed location than in her New York condo. Like many in New York, fear of contracting Coronavirus is at an all-time high as the state leads the nation in both cases and deaths.

