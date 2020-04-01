emily-ratajkowski-puts-her-curves-on-full-display-while-wearing-practically-nothing-in-new-shocking-instagram-photos



Source: Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski seems to be going stir crazy trapped in the house 24/7 while under quarantine because she’s posting shocking photos to her Instagram account where she is barely wearing any clothes. First, Emily shared a photo of herself in the shower and her curves were on full display. The supermodel frequently shows off her figure in bikinis and lingerie, so in that aspect, it is nothing new, but it is unusual for her to share so many photos in a row that feature nudity.

In the first risque photo that Emily shared, she stood behind her sheer curtains while the sunlight filtered in the room. The photo went viral and has more than 1.6 million likes. The photograph was more risque than the type she shares on her official Instagram account for her Inamorata Woman clothing line.

Emily is in New York City with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard for her Coronavirus quarantine. As New York is the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, it is possible that the sheer numbers of people who are dying each day in New York are proving taxing on her (as it is everyone else). But fans have quickly noticed that the series of nude or partially nude photos is out of character for Emily.

You may see the first photo she shared below.

In the next revealing and shocking photo, Emily was seen taking a bubble bath with Josh Ostrovsky, who is known professionally as The Fat Jew. Fans were surprised to see Emily in the bubble bath with Josh, but the photo went viral anyway. Emily called it “quarantine inspo.”

You may see the photo below.

In Emily’s most recent skin-baring photo, she cuddled up on the floor against her dog Colombo with her torso fully exposed. Colombo is a rescue dog and has grown by leaps and bounds since the couple brought him into their home. The two were sprawled out on the floor and Colombo was nearly the same size as Emily.

You may see that photo below.

What do you think about Emily Ratajkowski’s recent photos?

Do you think it seems out of character for her to post so many nearly naked photos in a row?



