emily-ratajkowski-looks-stunning-in-sizzling-lingerie-in-new-snaps-[photos]

Emily Ratajkowski is ramping up her business efforts before the year ends. The model put her flawless figure on display in a set of scantily clad snaps for her clothing line Inamorata. The 28-year-old model and actress alternated between a rust-colored set of lingerie and a striking all-black look.

Reportedly, Emily and her husband were recently paid to vacate an expensive NYC loft they’d been living in rent-free for months. Emily looked gorgeous in the snaps, and whatever trouble she may be goiung through, it doesn’t look like it is slowing her down.

Emily Ratajkowski has been using the social media platform to promote her swimwear line Inamrata. Emily has been keeping herself busy with the brand. Emily Ratajkowski has been trying to prove to the world that she is more than just a pretty face, and she has had to face a lot of criticism as well. The topless pic follows a pic she shared a photo of herself in lingerie baring her armpit hair. Along with the post, she shared that she had written an essay for Harper’s Bazaar about being hyper femme and the ‘women’s right to choose.’

Emily Ratajkowski has also been trying her hand at acting. And we have to say that she is making quite a lot of progress. The beauty started with small roles, like her part in the movie adaptation “Gone Girl” but she has gone on to sink her teeth into much meatier roles since.

The gorgeous model has also been using her platform to spread a message of woman empowerment. You can check out the pics here: