emily-ratajkowski-launches-inamorata-woman-tik-tok-dance-contest-and-shares-a-video-of-her-fabulous-abs-while-dancing

Emily Ratajkowski is showing off her curves, and fabulous abs, while launching a contest through her Inamorata Woman company. The 28-year-old supermodel has been missing the oceanside as she self isolates with her hubby Sebastian Bear McClard, but she definitely has a keen eye for business and knows how to keep those who are at home thinking about her brand of bikinis and tops. The contest is sure to keep her company at the forefront of her customers’ minds as many across the country are doing everything in their power to prevent Coronavirus from impacting their health. Using Tik Tok as a platform, the contest consists of people filming themselves dancing on Tik Tok while wearing Inamorata Woman tops. The top three winners will get a $100 Inamorata Woman gift card. Emily Ratajkowski promoted the contest by sharing a Tik Tok video of herself dancing.

Emily Ratajkowski has 25.7 million Instagram followers and she shared a Tik Tok video with her followers. It was on the official Inamorata Woman page where the details of the contest were made. The site did not announce when the winners will be announced.

You may see the Instagram post announcing the Inamorata Woman Tik Tok contest below.

We’re trying to learn all the Tik Tok dances we can while staying at home. Show us your best tik toks in your favorite Inamorata piece and our top favorite 3 dances will win a $100 gift card to the site. Make sure to hashtag #insideinamorata so all you can be seen!!

Not only were people excited about the contest, but fans couldn’t believe how toned Emily’s abs are. Emily doesn’t have an ounce of fat on her frame and she frequently breaks the Internet by showing off her curves as she poses in any number of her string bikinis.

What do you think about Emily Ratajkowski’s company Inamorata Woman? Have you bought any of her pieces? Are you a fan of Inamorata Woman’s bathing suits and tops? Have you used Tik Tok before?

Don’t forget that to enter the contest you must use the hashtag @InsideInamorata. Are you going to submit your video for a chance to win the $100 gift card?



