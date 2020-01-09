Emily Ratajkowski endorses Bernie Sanders — again

January 9, 2020 | 3: 09pm

Emily Ratajkowski is feeling the Bern.

The model formally endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) in the 2020 Democratic primary Thursday, appearing in a campaign video for the Democratic socialist.

“I think one of the things that’s so interesting about young people supporting Bernie Sanders is that he’s not like a young, sexy candidate,” the millennial starlet said, adding, “What he says speaks so much to what people want, that sort of who he is, it’s so much beyond just one man.”

She also spoke in the video about her concern for women’s rights.

“Women in this country have so much to lose as far as health care. This is a potential moment in the Supreme Court where Roe v. Wade could be overturned, so whoever’s going to be our next Supreme Court justice will be up to the next president in the next four years,” the model and actress said.

“It’s very important to have someone who advocates for women’s rights in a position of power. Bernie has always been very clear about how he advocates for women’s health care, which is hugely important to me.”

Ratajkowski’s love of the Vermont senator is not new. She previously endorsed him in the 2016 primary against Hillary Clinton.

“I want my first female president to be more than a symbol,” the supermodel said at a rally for Sanders in 2016 while speaking about her support for him over Clinton.

Ratajkowski spoke at length on Wednesday about her support of Sanders over Clinton on filmmaker Michael Moore’s “Rumble” podcast.

“One of the reasons I didn’t support Hillary in the last election was because I don’t think symbolism is really what we need,” she said.

Ratajkowski, who told Moore that she was raised in a progressive household, went on to admit that she had trouble supporting Clinton once she defeated Sanders in the primary.

In this election, however, the model told Moore that she’s been in talks with Sanders’ campaign to figure out how best to use her celebrity to help him secure the nomination.

“I’m going to do as much as I can moving forward. It was never any question for me. There’s no candidate that speaks to me in the way he does or also, I believe, has a chance of winning.”